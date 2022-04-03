Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $176.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

