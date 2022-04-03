Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Sells $1,630,826.04 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

