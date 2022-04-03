ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.81.
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.
About ObsEva (Get Rating)
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ObsEva (OBSV)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.