ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

