Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 879,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

