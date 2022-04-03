StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.82.

AMRC stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Ameresco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Ameresco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

