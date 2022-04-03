Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $492.05.

ANTM stock opened at $499.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $505.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.52 and its 200 day moving average is $435.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,786,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Anthem by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

