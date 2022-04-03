StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.56.

APO opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

