StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

