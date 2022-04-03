Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 305.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $10,219,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after buying an additional 946,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 691,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

