Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

