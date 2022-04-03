Strs Ohio Buys 13,337 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

