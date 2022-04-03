Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.90. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 605 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.