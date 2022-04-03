Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

MCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Marcus alerts:

MCS stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marcus has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $540.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 213,260 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 150,955 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.