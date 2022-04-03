Strs Ohio Has $886,000 Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ABTX opened at $43.84 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $892.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

