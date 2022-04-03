Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $524,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

