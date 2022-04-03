Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 961,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.