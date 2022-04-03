Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genesco were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genesco by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genesco by 49.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

