Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £124.02 ($162.46).

SPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a £115 ($150.64) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($171.86) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a £135.90 ($178.02) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SPX opened at £127 ($166.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is £122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is £144.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £107.85 ($141.28) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($225.64).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 97.50 ($1.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($161.12), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($860,548.86).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

