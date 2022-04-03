PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.96

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 10086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.