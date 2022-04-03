United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 44.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $3,645,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 355.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 597,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 78.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.