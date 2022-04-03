iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 54,808 shares.The stock last traded at $94.82 and had previously closed at $93.98.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000.
iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).
