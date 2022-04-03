Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 12%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) rose 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 392,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,539,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

