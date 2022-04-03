QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 5%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.07 and last traded at $145.20. 463,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,190,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

