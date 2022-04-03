Chariot (LON:CHAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.00

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.71 ($0.25), with a volume of 28298534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Chariot Company Profile (LON:CHAR)
