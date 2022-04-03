Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

