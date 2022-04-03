ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $4,052,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

