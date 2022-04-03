Strs Ohio Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,404,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.60. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

