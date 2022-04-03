Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $233.89 and last traded at $234.40. Approximately 4,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.12 and its 200 day moving average is $289.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

