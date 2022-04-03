TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.42. Approximately 6,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 244,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth $238,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

