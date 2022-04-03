Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

