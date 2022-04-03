Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 18,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,989,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $10,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

