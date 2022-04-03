Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,901 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

