Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,516 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Rogers worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rogers by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,376,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,394,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

NYSE:ROG opened at $272.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day moving average is $253.92. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

