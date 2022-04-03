eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 15623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Specifically, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,433 shares of company stock worth $10,051,417. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

