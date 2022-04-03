Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,129 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,065 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,953 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

