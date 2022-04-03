-$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will report ($1.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($1.43). iRobot reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 392.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,647,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

