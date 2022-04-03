Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 228.2% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 284,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 197,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period.

GIIXU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Gores Holdings VIII has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $10.52.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

