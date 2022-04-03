Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,763 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

