ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $25.78 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,146,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

