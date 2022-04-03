Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 9.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.55.

CVNA opened at $119.46 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.70 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

