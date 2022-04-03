Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,511 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

