Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

