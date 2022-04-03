Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 30,514 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

DIV stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

