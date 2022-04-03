Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.52.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,416 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

