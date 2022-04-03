Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

