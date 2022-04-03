Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wipro by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,990 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

