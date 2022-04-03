Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:WMC opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 534.84, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 113,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

