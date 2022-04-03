WEX (NYSE:WEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.50.

NYSE:WEX opened at $172.53 on Thursday. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17,253.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.77.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

