BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 128,934 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 91,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 45.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,609,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYI opened at $12.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

