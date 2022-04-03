Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 235,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

